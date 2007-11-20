  1. Home
Orange signs deal with The Cloud

|
Orange has announced it has signed a contract with The Cloud.

The agreement will enable Orange customers to take advantage of The Cloud’s network of thousands of Wi-Fi hotspots across the UK.

As a result of this deal, Orange says it now offers access to

one

of the UK’s widest Wi-Fi networks through its "Orange WiFi Access service".

Orange already has Wi-Fi agreements in place with BT OpenZone, France Telecom and WeRoam. In the UK this latest agreement extends Orange’s Wi-Fi access to more than 10,000 hotspots.

The Orange WiFi Access can be accessed through Orange’s Business Everywhere mobile data card offering. This service includes a single datacard that can access several of the Wi-Fi, HSDPA, 3G, EDGE, GPRS and 2G networks available, automatically choosing the fastest connection possible.

Wi-Fi connectivity will be bundled in some of Orange’s new Business Everywhere plans.

