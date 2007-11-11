  1. Home
T-Mobile gets BlackBerry Curve 8310

T-Mobile has launched the BlackBerry Curve 8310 on its network ending Vodafone’s exclusive of the handset in the UK.

The operator has fallen short of offering the BlackBerry 8320, complete with built-in Wi-Fi, even though T-Mobile Spain has done so.

The new device which was first launched in September in the UK will offer all the same functions as the Vodafone offering including the satnav functionality by Telmap.

T-Mobile is hoping the release of the 8310 Curve will be "warmly welcomed" by BlackBerry fans.

Featuring the full QWERTY keyboard and email functions, the 8310 model adds built-in GPS with Telenav satnav and support for upto 4GB of memory via microSD.

The smart phone also sports a 2 megapixel camera and Bluetooth connectivity.

The phone, which is part of the company's smartphone line-up for Christmas comes preloaded with its Web'n'walk service.

