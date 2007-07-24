Orange launching three Sony Ericsson Walkman phones in UK

Sony Ericsson and Orange have announced that three new Sony Ericsson Walkman handsets the W660i, W910i and the W580i will launch on the Orange network first in the UK.

The most recently announced W910 is an HSDPA-enabled Walkman phone that boasts the innovative feature of letting you skip or shuffle music tracks by shaking the handset.

The W660 features a tactile finish, optional snap-on speakers and add-on photography tools.

The W550 is the Sporty Spice of the Walkman range thanks to built-in sports applications that track running speed and distance.

Orange has sold over two million Sony Ericsson Walkman handsets, complete with Orange's Music Store service in just over 12 months, making in the European leader.

Orange expects to exceed three million Walkman music device sales by the end of 2007.

Tying into the launch of the new handsets, Orange has also teamed up with Sony Ericsson to unearth new unsigned music talent in the UK.

Working with Channel 4, and accompanied by a web site called mobileAct Unsigned will be the first series to appear on both of Channel 4’s flagship zones, T4 and 4music in October.

It aims to find young bands that write and perform their own music. Hosted by Alex Zane, the search led by a panel of well-known, credible artists and music mentors. As per any reality TV show, the UK winners will be signed to a record contract with a major record label.