T-Mobile first with Sony Ericsson W880i Walkman phone

T-Mobile has announced today that it will be one of the first operators to offer the new Sony Ericsson W880i Walkman handset announced last month.

The phone will also come with some customisations above and beyond those already announced including a dedicated key on the handset providing a direct link to T-Mobile's Mobile Jukebox service.

T-Mobile is hoping that the button will encourage users to download songs for just £1 per track from its music store.

T-Mobile has also customised the handset to conform with its Web'n'walk offering fro viewing internet pages on screen.

The handset will be free for customers when purchased with a Flext 35 tariff

Launched last month the phone which is the thickness of a CD case will come with 16MB internal memory and 1GB memory card to store download tracks as well as coming with a 2 megapixel camera for photographs and video capture.

The Sony Ericsson W880i will be available in black from T-Mobile stores and online at www.t-mobile.co.uk from today. Users will also be able to get unlimited internet access on the handset for and addition £7.50 on top of the Flext 35 tariff.

