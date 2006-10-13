  1. Home
T-Mobile offers year's free HotSpot access with Sony mylo

Sony and T-Mobile have teamed up in the USA to offer mylo users a year’s subscription to internet service at T-Mobile HotSpots.

The promotion, which starts in mid-November, offers users the chance to connect at HotSpots for 1 year from the date the device first connects or from 31 December, 2007, whichever comes first.

In order to access the free service, mylo users must download a special application from www.sony.com/mylo so that the device can log on without charge.

T-Mobile counts over 7000 HotSpot locations across the US, including many Starbucks, Borders Books stores, Kinko’s Office and Print Centers, Hyatt Hotels, Novotels, and some airports and airline clubs.

A Sony mylo personal communicator costs $350, while a year’s subscription to T-Mobile HotSpots costs about the same amount again, so whichever way you look at it, this promotion is a good deal.

