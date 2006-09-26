  1. Home
T-Mobile adds Motorola KRZR and Samsung E870 Champagne to its range

T-Mobile has added to its range of chic handsets with the arrival of the Motorola MOTOKRZR K1 and the Samsung E870 Champagne.

The KRZR is the successor to the V3 range of fashion phones, and is styled similarly with a slimmer body and a deep blue glass-reflective casing. T-Mobile is offering the set with Web’n’walk compatibility.

Features include a 2MP camera with 8x digital zoom, video capture, and an MP3 player. A memory slot ensures you can store plenty of media, both recorded by the device or obtained elsewhere, and the built-in MP3 player has the ability to continue playing music even when the phone is switched off in Airplane mode.

The KRZR costs from free to £300 on pay-as-you-go.

Also added to T-Mobile’s range today is the Samsung E870 Champagne, which adds a touch of bling to the proceedings. The clamshell conceals a 1.3MP camera and MP3 player, as well as 80MB of internal memory expandable with an external card slot.

The E870 is also available in muted white tones, and comes with a stereo headset for listening to music privately or making hands-free calls; it’s available from free to £200, depending on calling plan.

