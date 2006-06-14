Orange releases the Motorola RAZR and Nokia 6233 in new colours
For the fashion conscious, Orange has announce it is launching two of their most popular handsets in new colours.
The Motorola RAZR V3i now comes in a deep violet casing exclusively from Orange, while the Nokia 6233 is available in white to match your iPod.
Devices Director for Orange UK, Matthew Kirk, says, "People used to buy a mobile based on its function and style but colour is becoming more important than ever for making an individual statement".
"Two or 3 years ago you would never have seen a purple or white phone. Today, consumers want choice and in response to the demand we'll be introducing a colourful selection."
"By the end of the year we hope to see at least 25% of our range featuring reds, pinks, blues and other lively colour combinations."
Both are free of charge with a £25 Orange contract.
Earlier this month, Motorola and Dolce & Gabbana unveiled a gold coloured MOTORAZR V3i Dolce & Gabbana model complete with gold DG initials.
