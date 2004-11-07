  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange announces six handsets for 3G launch

|
  Orange announces six handsets for 3G launch
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

Orange has announced that it will be launching six 3G handsets on a 3G network before the end of the year is out, however they have not yet confirmed a date for any roll out in the UK or France.

The six handsets will be supplied by LG, SonyEricsson, Samsung, Nokia and Motorola, and Sanyo which will be a European exclusive.

The actual models will be the LG U8150, SonyEricsson Z1010, Samsung Z107, Sanyo S750, and Nokia 6630 with Motorola still to confirm which model it will chose to launch on the service.

Sayno's model will be the first of a new line launched in the UK, it will offer a mega pixel camera and a QVGA screen.

Orange's six handset offering will add to Vodafone's 10 and 3G recently expanded 12 handsets giving consumers 28 3G handsets to choose from by the end of the year.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. Is this what the new iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone will look like?
  4. Essential Phone finally has a new module: a headphone jack dongle
  5. Google Pixel 3 XL pictured with notch in new leaked images
  1. Sony Xperia XZ3 could bring dual cameras to a slimmer body
  2. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
  3. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
  4. BlackBerry Key2 official, QWERTY phone gets a stylish makeover
  5. BlackBerry Key2 launch: Watch the livestream right here
Comments