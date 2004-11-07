  Orange announces six handsets for 3G launch

Orange has announced that it will be launching six 3G handsets on a 3G network before the end of the year is out, however they have not yet confirmed a date for any roll out in the UK or France.

The six handsets will be supplied by LG, SonyEricsson, Samsung, Nokia and Motorola, and Sanyo which will be a European exclusive.

The actual models will be the LG U8150, SonyEricsson Z1010, Samsung Z107, Sanyo S750, and Nokia 6630 with Motorola still to confirm which model it will chose to launch on the service.

Sayno's model will be the first of a new line launched in the UK, it will offer a mega pixel camera and a QVGA screen.

Orange's six handset offering will add to Vodafone's 10 and 3G recently expanded 12 handsets giving consumers 28 3G handsets to choose from by the end of the year.