May the force be with your mobile
Orange, the mobile phone operator has managed to sign a deal with Lucas Arts to give them exclusive access to Star Wars content for its mobile phone subscribers.
Piggybacking on last weeks release of the DVD box set, but more importantly trying to cash in the marketing machine that will kick into gear for next years final instalment: Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, Orange will be offering worlds, characters, sights and sounds of a galaxy far, far, away.
The main crux of the offering will be ring tones, film clips and images from Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with newer content coming online in the months leading up to the new film.
Star Wars content will be available to Orange customers in the UK, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Romania and Slovakia and Orange World customers in Belgium.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments