  May the force be with your mobile

Orange, the mobile phone operator has managed to sign a deal with Lucas Arts to give them exclusive access to Star Wars content for its mobile phone subscribers.

Piggybacking on last weeks release of the DVD box set, but more importantly trying to cash in the marketing machine that will kick into gear for next years final instalment: Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, Orange will be offering worlds, characters, sights and sounds of a galaxy far, far, away.

The main crux of the offering will be ring tones, film clips and images from Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with newer content coming online in the months leading up to the new film.

Star Wars content will be available to Orange customers in the UK, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Romania and Slovakia and Orange World customers in Belgium.