  Orange launches Push-to-talk service

Following nine months of trails, Orange has announced that they will be launching there push-to-talk service to customers across Europe.

Working with Alcatel, LG, Nokia, PalmOne and Sagem the service will be rolled out in the UK to corporate customers at first then eventually to smaller businesses and personal users. In the UK, the service will initially be available on the Treo 600.

A promotional Talk Now tariff will also enable corporate customers to make group calls for the price of a standard voice call.

The service, which works in a similar way to Instant Messaging, allows customers to have instant one-to-one and group with other users. Users will be able to see who is online and offline with the real-time availability icons.

Customers can also create “team lists” that can be used to facilitate instant conference calling with up to 10 participants at any one time.