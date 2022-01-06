Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

UK networks delay reintroduction of EU roaming charges

UK networks delay reintroduction of EU roaming charges
(Pocket-lint) - Vodafone and EE have reportedly delayed the reintroduction of EU roaming charges.

However, before you get too excited, the delay is more a matter of weeks than months or years.

Vodafone, for example, had planned to bring back its charges today, 6 January 2022, but has shifted it to the end of the month in order to do more testing.

The BBC also reports that EE has moved its planned reactivation date from January to March.

Three hasn't yet delayed its plans, but they do not come into force until May anyway.

Virgin Media O2 is the only network yet to announce the reintroduction of post-Brexit EU roaming charges.

The other networks will offer per day charges to use mobile data in EU countries from their respective "switch on" dates. Three, EE and Vodafone will each charge £2 per day, although the latter will also offer 8-day and 15-day packages that work out to be cheaper.

"We have pushed back the introduction of roaming charges to the end of January, giving time for further testing to ensure the best possible experience for customers purchasing our £1 per day bundles. Until then, customers will continue to be able to roam without charges," said Vodafone (via the BBC).

Originally published on 6 January 2022.
