5 reasons EE is the best network for the new iPhone 13

(Pocket-lint) - Apple recently unveiled its latest collection of iPhones — iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Predictably enough, iPhone 13 comes with a wide range of advanced features and capabilities, such as a beautiful design, wide-angle cameras, and impressive iOS 15 features. However, in order to enjoy the iPhone’s latest capabilities and features, you also need an extremely fast and stable network.

If you’re thinking of purchasing an iPhone 13, we highly recommend going with EE, the UK’s fastest network with unbeatable reliability. EE provides widespread 5G coverage in more places around the UK than any other network, is fast and stable, and has an ever-expanding scope. Furthermore, purchasing iPhone 13 from EE gives you access to numerous Smart Benefits, such as subscriptions to Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Check out five reasons why EE is the best network for the new iPhone 13.

5G is widely known to be the next big thing in network connectivity, but it hasn’t gone fully mainstream yet. Only a handful of smartphones have upgraded to 5G compatibility, and Apple iPhone 13 is one of them. As we move into an increasingly cloud-based digital infrastructure, the 5G network will very soon be essential. You’ll need a 5G network to seamlessly stream 4K or 8K videos, play multiplayer games at high speeds, and upload and download large file sizes without significant delay.

If you’re purchasing Apple iPhone 13 with 5G compatibility, then you should definitely choose EE as your network provider. That’s because EE offers better and more expansive 5G coverage than most other networks. It's constantly expanding to ensure 5G reaches each corner of the country. You can also use EE’s Coverage and Network Status Checker to determine if you’re in an area with 5G connectivity.

In the near future, you may have no option but to purchase 5G smartphones and select network providers with extensive 5G coverage. As such, buying iPhone 13 with an EE network will help you stay ahead of the curve.

The iPhone 13 allows you to shoot Hollywood-level, cinematic videos on your smartphone, process them with a few clicks, and save them on the cloud. You can access all of your footage via the cloud, which means you’ll constantly upload and download content, for which you need a fast and stable network. There’s no point in having a 5G smartphone if your network provider suffers from lag and slow speeds.

EE has been proven to be the UK's fastest network with unbeatable reliability. It has the fastest overall median download speeds in the UK, averaging at 58.8Mbps, whereas other networks average between 19.1Mbps to 25.2Mbps (according to from RootMetrics' H1 2021 report). As such, EE is at least twice as fast as other networks in the UK. Thanks to the fast and stable network connectivity, you can enjoy high-quality videos and gaming.

The iPhone 13 experience isn’t complete without subscriptions to some of Apple’s prime properties, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, each of which comes with an additional monthly cost. However, if you purchase iPhone 13 with the EE network, you gain access to numerous “Smart Benefits” — amazing extras available in EE’s iPhone plans that negates the cost of additional subscriptions.

Depending on your chosen iPhone plan, you can opt for 1 to 3 of these Smart Benefits:

Apple Music : The Apple Music subscription gives you access to over 75 million songs without advertisements. You can also enjoy Apple’s unique spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

Apple TV+ : The Apple TV+ subscription gives you access to all of Apple’s original programs and shows, such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Dickinson, etc.

Apple Arcade : The Apple Arcade subscription gives you access to over 180 fun video games without advertisements or in-app purchases.

BT Sport Ultimate : The BT Sport Ultimate subscription worth £10 a month gives you access to live sports at high-definition video quality.

Roam Abroad : The Roam Abroad subscription worth £10 a month allows you to use your data, minutes, and texts in numerous destinations beyond the UK.

Video Data Pass : The Video Data Pass subscription worth £8.99 a month allows you to watch videos without using your data, making it perfect for those without unlimited plans.

Best of all, if you opt for the Full Works plan to get your iPhone 13 you can pick 3 of these Smart Benefits, not just one, letting you really max out your plan and get loads of value for your money - that's on top of unlimited data, minutes and texts.

EE has currently launched a 5G network in more places than any other network in the UK, and it aims to cover all other regions going forward. It's constantly expanding its scope, speed, and connectivity to ensure everyone has access to extremely fast networks. As such, even if you don’t have 5G in your area right now, you can still purchase iPhone 13 with the EE network because you may receive 5G coverage soon.

EE provides optimal customer satisfaction and convenience. If you have any questions or concerns, you can find the necessary answers or solutions from the community, the smartphone app, or by calling the customer support team. The EE app allows you to handle your billing, data, usage, and benefits from one central location. And you can call the customer support team throughout the week using their listed number.

EE is undoubtedly the best and fastest network in the UK, as proven by RootMetrics. If you’re getting an iPhone 13, we highly encourage choosing one of their multiple iPhone plans to access the amazing benefits listed above.