(Pocket-lint) - EE has announced a stack of early Christmas deals across its pay monthly, SIM-only, home broadband and even PAYG plans.

One of the highlights is that you can get yourself a free Xbox Series S console, plus three-months membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, when you take a pay monthly plan with a select handset from Oppo, Samsung or Google.

For example, it's included with an Oppo A54 at £29 per month on a 10GB smart plan. The handset will also cost £30 upfront.

Alternatively, you can opt for a 128GB Pixel 6 at £45 per month, or a Samsung A52s 5G for £35 per month.

Other deals include big savings on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. A 50GB smart plan plus an iPhone 12 Pro is £57 per month (with a £50 upfront cost). That represents a saving of £260 over the lifetime of the contract.

SIM-only deals start at £20 per month for 150GB of data, while a number of PAYG phones have decent discounts - such as a Nokia 1.4 at £69.99 with £15 of top up included.

There is a 10 per cent discount on EE's superfast broadband too. Full Fibre Max 900, for instance, is just £49 per month for 24-months and no setup free.

You can find all of these EE Christmas deals and more right here.