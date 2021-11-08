Five reasons to buy the Apple iPhone 13 now

(Pocket-lint) - Apple released iPhone 13 on the 14th of September, 2021, along with newer generations of Apple Watch, iPad, and iPad Mini. If you’re like most iPhone users, you’re probably wondering if you should upgrade to an iPhone 13 or wait for the next generations. In this article, we highlight 5 important reasons to buy the iPhone 13 now.

5G is the fifth generation of broadband cellular network technology, which makes online connectivity faster, more powerful, and more responsive than ever before. As the 5G rollout across the country takes place, we will see it become an essential component of all our lives. The iPhone 13 is leading the charge on our global shift towards 5G technology. If you get 5G and want a cutting-edge phone, you should definitely go for the iPhone 13.

Below, we highlight some of the unique benefits of 5G connectivity on iPhone 13:

You can live stream 4K videos on your iPhone 13 without delays.

Engaging in competitive multiplayer gaming without annoying lags.

Faster uploads and downloads than ever before.

Play HDR videos using SharePlay on your AppleTV or SmartTV without WiFi.

Future-proof your phone against the inevitable rise of 5G network connectivity.

Smart Data mode allows iPhone to determine when it should use 5G and when it should conserve battery.

Whenever Apple announces a new iPhone, most people are eager to see how they look. Apple has a stellar and undefeated record for producing visually stunning and minimalist products, and their iPhone designs never disappoint. The iPhone 13 features a gorgeous, durable flat-edge design with an aluminum frame. The display features Ceramic Shield on the front, which is the toughest and most durable smartphone glass.

The iPhone 13 has three essential changes in terms of design — the camera locations, the notch size, and the colors.

The cameras are positioned diagonally for the advanced dual-camera system.

The iPhone 13 notch is 20% smaller than iPhone 12 without compromising the Face ID.

The iPhone 13 is available in the following colors — Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Red, Pink.

All things considered, iPhone 13 yet again pushes the envelope in terms of design, giving us a sleeker and more attractive smartphone than ever before.

iPhones are known for providing brilliant cameras, and each generation of the iPhone brings massive improvements over the previous. The iPhone 13 includes a large widescreen camera sensor that captures 47% more light, helping you achieve sharper and more attractive pictures in low-light situations. If you like photography at night, you should definitely consider upgrading to an iPhone 13. Besides the 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide camera, iPhone 13 also features the new A15 chip, thus ensuring sharper and clearer image processing. For help capturing the perfect selfie at night, the 12MP TrueDepth front camera is also able to tap into both Night mode and Portrait mode, the latter of which provides six different effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono and High-Key Light Mono).

iPhone 13 also features Cinematic Mode during video recording. This video records in Dolby HDR with automatic rack focus mode, thus eliminating the shakiness that comes with home recordings. You can also change the video’s focus after recording. Furthermore, iPhone 13 now features Photographic Styles, which allows you to modify your images with one of the unique integrated styles instead of using an extensive post-processing filter. You can now record and upload stunning, cinematic videos and images to your socials with minimal processing.

Apple released the much-anticipated iOS 15 on the 20th of September, 2021, only a few days after the launch of the iPhone 13. They essentially made it clear that iPhone 13 and iOS 15 are supposed to go together, complementing each other’s capabilities. While you can also access iOS 15 on numerous other iPhones, the A15 Bionic chip - featuring a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine - housed inside the iPhone 13 will provide the fastest and most complete experience.

The following are some of the most exciting iOS 15 features on iPhone 13:

Improved FaceTime features, such as voice isolation and FaceTime links.

Share music, TV shows, and screen with others using SharePlay.

Customized notification summaries are available at specific times.

Automatically transcribe or translate the text in photographs.

iCloud Private Relay can encrypt your IP Address and Safari browsing data to aid privacy.

Apple doesn’t usually disclose the average battery life for their iPhones because it depends on their usage. However, iPhone 13 includes larger batteries that boast improved battery life, and the A15 Bionic chip is said to increase energy efficiency. The combination of larger batteries and the A15 chip lead to far superior battery performance. If you spend considerable time outdoors, it’s completely worth investing in a phone that you won’t have to charge constantly.

According to Apple, iPhone 13 has a battery life of 19 hours with typical video playback. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max provide 22 hours and 28 hours of battery with typical video playback, respectively. As such, even with regular usage, you can essentially make your iPhone 13 last an entire day on one charge. The upgraded battery life is one of the most convincing reasons for buying an iPhone 13 now.