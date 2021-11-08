Best iPhone 13 deals on EE

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. EE provides dependable and reliable connectivity in most parts of the UK with stable connections and excellent customer support.

Furthermore, subscribing to EE also gives you access to incredible Smart Benefits, such as subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, BT Sport Ultimate, and more.

Smart Benefits are amazing extras and benefits that you receive with some EE plans included for 24 months. The following are some of the most prominent Smart Benefits:

Apple Music subscription, where you can stream over 90 million songs ad-free

Apple TV+ subscription, giving you access to Apple Original series and movies

Apple Arcade, giving you unlimited access to over 200 incredibly fun games, with no ads and no in-app purchases.

BT Sport Ultimate, giving you access to live sports

Roam Abroad, allowing you to use your call, text and data allowance abroad in select destinations including USA, Australia and Mexico

Video Data Pass, giving you access to unlimited videos without affecting your data

EE provides a wide range of iPhone 13 deals, but we highlight the most notable deals below.

The cheapest iPhone 13 deal on EE gives you access to 4GB of data at only £49/month. The upfront cost for this deal is £80, however, the incredibly low monthly cost allows you to recoup that upfront cost within two to three months.

The following is an overview of this iPhone 13 deal:

4GB data

£80 upfront cost

£49 monthly cost

5G-enabled plan

Unlimited minutes and texts

Share data with the entire family with Family Account

Stay connected after your data runs out at a slower speed — this allows you to access essentials, such as emails and WhatsApp messages, even when the data expires

If you plan to use the EE connectivity for extensive internet and online activities, you should opt for an unlimited data plan. The unlimited iPhone 13 deal gives you access to unlimited data at £77/month and an upfront cost of only £30. While the monthly cost for this plan seems expensive, it also gives you access to three Smart Benefits, thus allowing you to save in other ways.

The following is an overview of this iPhone 13 deal:

Unlimited data

£30 upfront cost

£77 monthly cost

5G-enabled plan

Unlimited minutes, texts, and data

Share data with the entire family with Family Account

Up to 3 Smart Benefits - Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, BT Sport Ultimate, Roam Abroad, and Video Data Pass

If the unlimited plan seems like too much, you can also opt for the 40GB data plan at only £57/month and an upfront cost of only £30. This is an essential plan that keeps everything simple, giving you all the essentials necessary for your iPhone 13.

The following is an overview of this iPhone 13 deal:

40GB data

£30 upfront cost

£57 monthly cost

5G-enabled plan

Unlimited minutes and texts

Share data with the entire family with Family Account

Stay connected after your data runs out at a slower speed - this allows you to access essentials, such as emails and WhatsApp messages, even when the data expires

EE gives you numerous attractive iPhone 13 deals, each suitable for people with different connectivity requirements. If you're purchasing an iPhone 13, we encourage you to check out all the available deals today.