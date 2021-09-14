EE to start enhanced 5G rollout in UK next month

(Pocket-lint) - EE will start to offer "enhanced 5G" to UK customers from October.

This takes into account the low-band spectrum it won in the Ofcom auction earlier this year. The 700MHz spectrum enables it to offer a better indoor 5G signal.

The network will be extending this enhanced service to Redditch, Morecambe and Cramlington initially, Customers in those areas with compatible 5G handsets should see better indoor connectivity.

There's no word yet on when or where the low-band spectrum will be further rolled out, but EE has committed to ensuring the entire UK is 5G-enabled by 2028. It claims that half the UK population will be covered by 5G connectivity by early 2023.

"We continue to look for ways to provide our customers with the best 5G service possible. By further enhancing the indoor 5G coverage we provide, we’re helping boost the experience for those with the latest smartphones, allowing them to get the most from them in more places across the UK," said EE's director of mobile, David Salam.

Rival UK networks, including Three, (Virgin Media) O2 and Vodafone, also hold a significant portion of low-band spectrum so you can expect their respective rollouts to also extend to better indoor coverage in the coming months.