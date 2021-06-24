EE sends a bad message with flat fee for EU roaming from January 2022

(Pocket-lint) - There's never a good time to deliver bad news, but it seems today is the day for EE, with the network admitting it will introduce a flat fee of £2 a day for customers wishing to roam within the EU - 47 destinations in all.

The move is a blow for customers post-Brexit and had been feared for some time - free-roaming was introduced between EU member states in 2017 but with the UK having left the EU, networks can do what they want.

O2 this morning also introduced a limit of 25GB for roaming, above which there is a cost of £3.50 per GB. But while that will only affect 1 percent of O2's users (according to O2 itself, mind), EE's move will affect everyone on its network that visits the EU.

There's a slight caveat to that since it applies to new and upgrading customers from 7 July this year. But that will eventually apply to most - if you change your contract you'll fall foul of the new rule.

The £2 fee will enable you to then use your plan’s full data, minutes and texts allowance in any of the 47 destinations.

EE says that customers travelling abroad for longer periods can use a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass. Essential plan customers will be able to take the Pass for £10, while Smart or Full Works plans customers are able to include the pass as part of their plan.

Note that the Republic of Ireland is excepted from the rule - it will stay as a domestic destination.

The full list of countries is: Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Canary Islands, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana Guyana, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (including Madeira), Reunion Islands, Romania, San Marino, Saint Martin (French), Saint Barthelemy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland and Vatican City (Italy).

EE says that Turkey (customers may connect to a Turkish network in Northern Cyprus) and Andorra are outside the EU/EEA and not included in the network's European Roaming Zone.

Any calls made from either of these countries or from Northern Cyprus if connected to a Turkish network will be chargeable.

Writing by Dan Grabham.