(Pocket-lint) - Existing and new EE customers on Android can now get an add-on that combines Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership with unlimited data for just £10 extra a month.

Not only will this provide you with all of the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate, including more than 300 games to play across Xbox consoles and PC, you also get Xbox's cloud gaming service, with more than 100 games to play on your phone. Plus, the unlimited data to enable to stream gameplay even when not connected to Wi-Fi.

Some games do feature touch controls (around 50 of them), but you will need a controller for the rest. An official Xbox Wireless Controller will work - when linked via Bluetooth - but you can also use a dedicated mobile controller, such as the Razer Kishi too. Indeed, EE also offers the Kishi as part of its "Add To Plan" scheme. You spread payments monthly that way.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add-on is available to EE Pay Monthly Android smartphone customers on a Smart or Essential plan.

To find out more, just head to ee.co.uk/gaming.

BT also announced an Xbox Game Pass deal recently too, with BT broadband customers also able to save money on a subscription to the service.

Writing by Rik Henderson.