EE switches on 5G in 35 new UK towns and cities, now stands at 160 locations

(Pocket-lint) - EE has rolled out 5G in 35 more towns and cities That means the UK's second-largest network now has 160 UK 5G locations live.

We're now almost two years on from EE's 5G launch and, while the network doesn't have quite as many locations as Three does (193) it maintains its coverage is more comprehensive in each location. All the UK mobile networks recently added to their spectrum allocations as part of Ofcom's lastest auction so expect rollout to continue apace during 2021.

EE says it is set to achieve the milestone of reaching one million active 5G customers this month. The count includes those customers that have a 5G plan and a 5G-enabled device.

The 35 latest locations are:

LG quits phone biz, Sonos Roam reviewed, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 98 By Rik Henderson · 9 April 2021

Aldridge

Alexandria

Aylesbury

Ayr

Barnsley

Biggleswade

Blackburn

Bolton

Brighton

Chester

Colchester

Dundee

Exeter

Grantham

Gravesend

Harrogate

Lincoln

Milton Keynes

Norwich

Paignton

Poole

Portsmouth

Rickmansworth

Runcorn

Southport

Stockton-on-Tees

Stoke-on-Trent

Stratford-upon-Avon

Sunbury-on-Thames

Swansea

Swindon

Widnes

Wigan

Worcester

York

In an article posted to the company's newsroom in January, BT/EE consumer chief Marc Allera mused on the claims of other networks: "I’m often asked, why bother with any criteria, why not just announce when even one site is live somewhere? Well, we believe customers need to trust our network, so their experience matches their expectations.

"We could loosen our criteria like some competitors; to be honest, it’s tempting, by so doing we would reveal 5G is actually in around 200 unique locations across the UK. However, we believe our claims should be as credible as our 5G is usable."

"It's not just about the number of towns and cities – although our expanding network means our customers still have access to the most extensive 5G coverage in the UK - it's the quality and availability of your 5G connection that counts.

Writing by Dan Grabham.