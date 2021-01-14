(Pocket-lint) - EE has continued its 5G rollout, adding an extra 13 UK towns to its ever-expanding coverage list.

There are now 125 locations able to get a 5G signal on EE, with Burton-upon-Trent, Cannock, Grimsby, Halifax, Ipswich, Leamington Spa, Middlesbrough, Neath, Portishead, St Albans, Stockport, Swinton, and Tamworth being the latest.

One of the areas of growth when it comes to 5G use is gaming, claimed EE. Mobile gaming on devices is booming, while 5G data use for console gaming has also risen significantly since the launch of the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Mobile traffic for PlayStation online connectivity almost tripled, the network revealed.

"Today’s recognition shows the continued investment we’re making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that’s enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning," said BT CEO Marc Allera.

EE will soon capitalise on the mobile gaming trend by releasing a dedicated mobile gaming bundle. Full details will be available soon and we'll update you accordingly.

Other towns and cities covered by EE's 5G service include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, and Newcastle.

You can see the current coverage list below and at coverage.ee.co.uk.

Writing by Rik Henderson.