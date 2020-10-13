EE rolls out 5G in 12 more towns and cities - 112 locations now covered

(Pocket-lint) - EE has rolled out 5G in 12 more towns and cities meaning that 112 UK locations are now covered by its 5G network. It's interesting timing, given that we're about to see the launch of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12.

The new locations are: Aberdeen, Aldershot, Barrhead, Blackpool, Castleford, Crawley, Mirfield, Oxford, Porthcawl, Shipley, Stafford and Warwick.

We're now nearly 18 months on from EE's 5G launch and the network says it not only now has more locations than anyone else but it has also widened coverage in key cities like Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Three is the closest network in terms of the number of locations enabled, although its coverage in each location is still quite limited.

EE's pay monthly smartphone plans all have 5G access as standard.

BT’s consumer CEO Marc Allera said: “Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it.

"We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond."

Aberdeen

Birmingham

Belfast

Bath

Bristol

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Coventry

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Hull

Leicester

Liverpool

London

Leeds

Lichfield

Lisburn

Manchester

Newcastle

Nottingham

Oxford

Plymouth

Salford

Sheffield

Stirling

Sunderland

Wakefield

Wolverhampton

Towns

Aldershot

Altrincham

Ashford

Ashton-under-Lyne

Barrhead

Belshill

Birkenhead

Blackpool

Borehamwood

Bransholme

Brentwood

Bury

Castleford

Castlereagh

Chatham

Cheshunt

Chesterfield

Chester-le-Street

Chorley

Clevedon

Clifton (Notts)

Clydebank

Crawley

Cumbernauld

Dartford

Dinnington

Doncaster

Dudley

Epsom

Grays

Gillingham

Guildford

Ilkeston

Hamilton

Hoddesdon

Harlow

Huddersfield

Inchinnan

Jarrow

Kimberley

Kingston-upon-Thames

Loughborough

Loughton

Maidstone

Milnrow

Minster

Mirfield

Motherwell

Newton-le-Willows

Northampton

North Shields

Nuneaton

Oldham

Paisley

Pontefract

Porthcawl

Potters Bar

Rochdale

Rochester

Romford

Rotherham

Rugeley (West Midlands)

Shipley

Solihull

Southend-on-Sea

South Shields

Staines-upon-Thames

Stafford

Stevenage

Sutton Coldfield

Swadlincote

Sydenham

Walsall

Waltham Abbey

Waltham Cross

Walton-on-Thames

Warwick

Washington

Watford

West Bromwich

Westhoughton

Weston-Super-Mare

Weybridge

Wickford

Writing by Dan Grabham.