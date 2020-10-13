EE rolls out 5G in 12 more towns and cities - 112 locations now covered

(Pocket-lint) - EE has rolled out 5G in 12 more towns and cities meaning that 112 UK locations are now covered by its 5G network. It's interesting timing, given that we're about to see the launch of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12.
The new locations are: Aberdeen, Aldershot, Barrhead, Blackpool, Castleford, Crawley, Mirfield, Oxford, Porthcawl, Shipley, Stafford and Warwick.
We're now nearly 18 months on from EE's 5G launch and the network says it not only now has more locations than anyone else but it has also widened coverage in key cities like Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.
Three is the closest network in terms of the number of locations enabled, although its coverage in each location is still quite limited.
EE's pay monthly smartphone plans all have 5G access as standard.
BT’s consumer CEO Marc Allera said: “Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it.
"We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond."
EE 5G locations
City locations
- Aberdeen
- Birmingham
- Belfast
- Bath
- Bristol
- Cardiff
- Chelmsford
- Coventry
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow
- Hull
- Leicester
- Liverpool
- London
- Leeds
- Lichfield
- Lisburn
- Manchester
- Newcastle
- Nottingham
- Oxford
- Plymouth
- Salford
- Sheffield
- Stirling
- Sunderland
- Wakefield
- Wolverhampton
Towns
- Aldershot
- Altrincham
- Ashford
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Barrhead
- Belshill
- Birkenhead
- Blackpool
- Borehamwood
- Bransholme
- Brentwood
- Bury
- Castleford
- Castlereagh
- Chatham
- Cheshunt
- Chesterfield
- Chester-le-Street
- Chorley
- Clevedon
- Clifton (Notts)
- Clydebank
- Crawley
- Cumbernauld
- Dartford
- Dinnington
- Doncaster
- Dudley
- Epsom
- Grays
- Gillingham
- Guildford
- Ilkeston
- Hamilton
- Hoddesdon
- Harlow
- Huddersfield
- Inchinnan
- Jarrow
- Kimberley
- Kingston-upon-Thames
- Loughborough
- Loughton
- Maidstone
- Milnrow
- Minster
- Mirfield
- Motherwell
- Newton-le-Willows
- Northampton
- North Shields
- Nuneaton
- Oldham
- Paisley
- Pontefract
- Porthcawl
- Potters Bar
- Rochdale
- Rochester
- Romford
- Rotherham
- Rugeley (West Midlands)
- Shipley
- Solihull
- Southend-on-Sea
- South Shields
- Staines-upon-Thames
- Stafford
- Stevenage
- Sutton Coldfield
- Swadlincote
- Sydenham
- Walsall
- Waltham Abbey
- Waltham Cross
- Walton-on-Thames
- Warwick
- Washington
- Watford
- West Bromwich
- Westhoughton
- Weston-Super-Mare
- Weybridge
- Wickford