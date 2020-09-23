BT and EE internal video says Apple's iPhone 5G is "days away"

(Pocket-lint) - Someone's let the cat out of the bag - a leaked internal video from UK mobile network EE suggests the iPhone 5G is just days away. The iPhone 12 - as we're expecting it to be called - will actually be four handsets, two Pro (6.1 and 6.7-inches) and two not (5.4 and 6.1-inches).

We're expecting all four new iPhones to be 5G compatible and it's clear that EE expects this period to be the kickstarter for 5G. We've known for a while that the iPhone 12 would be an October rather than September launch, but it's good to have further confirmation of that - if you asked us to predict, we're expecting an announcement around two weeks from now, possibly on 6 October.

In the leaked internal marketing video, BT and EE consumer chief Marc Allera says: "We are just days away from Apple's next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G.

"Teams in all parts of Consumer [referring to the BT and EE division] have been preparing all year to win this launch, and be Europe's number one partner for Apple."

Apple's head of services Eddy Cue also appears in the video with a short turn praising EE for offering bundled Apple services, particularly the recent ‘Full Works' plan - an iPhone 12 5G-ready tariff including Apple Music, TV+ and Apple Arcade - you get a subscription for the entire duration of the tariff as well as unlimited data.

Writing by Dan Grabham. Editing by Rik Henderson.