EE's ‘Full Works' plan is an iPhone 12 5G-ready tariff including Apple Music, TV+ and Arcade

(Pocket-lint) - EE has teamed up with Apple to launch a new plan ahead of the iPhone 12 launch – called the Full Works Plan for iPhone.

And, yes, it’ll be available with older iPhones as well as the new generation.

It'll be available from the end of September, which is when we're now expecting the iPhone 12 to be announced.

It’s a top-tier bundle so as well as uncapped and unlimited mobile data you also get an anytime upgrade when a new iPhone comes out each year plus access to Apple’s subscription services Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for the duration of your plan.

While the plan will work with 4G, it’s 5G compatible. We’re expecting all four new iPhone 12 and 12 Pros to be 5G capable and this is further evidence that at least some of the new phones will be 5G-capable.

The Full Works Plan for iPhone customers also has three inclusive Smart benefits so there’s the option to choose BT Sport Ultimate app access or the Roam Further Pass.

There’s also a new Smart iPhone plan as a step down from the Full Works. This includes one Apple smart benefit, so you can choose between access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Vodafone also recently announced its Annual Upgrade Promise would apply to the iPhone 11 series and, presumably, to the new iPhone 12 as well. The cheapest deal there gives you the iPhone SE with 48GB data) for £39 per month (£19 upfront cost).

Writing by Dan Grabham.