EE now has 5G in 80 locations, a year after launch

EE has announced it has rolled out 5G services to 9 more locations in the UK bringing the total to 80. EE's 5G network has now been live for a whole year.

The number of enabled locations is an increase of nine on March, when it announced it had 71 locations enabled. The new locations covered are the city and towns of Borehamwood, Weybridge, Newton-le-Willows, Paisley, Chesterfield, Southend-on-Sea, Inchinnan, Stirling and Westhoughton.

Three is the closest network in terms of the number of locations enabled, although coverage in each location is limited.

Predictably, YouTube is the most popular app on EE 5G while Netflix has jumped from being the fourth-most popular app on EE’s 4G network to number two on 5G.

EE and owner BT recently announced a delay to the removal of Huawei equipment from its core network by two years taking it up to late 2022 or early 2023 - the UK Government's deadline for removing equipment from "high-risk vendors". According to present new guidelines EE can use 35 percent of Huawei gear in non-core equipment, but the UK Government is set to review this again.

EE launched last May with 5G coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester, and has expanded its 5G network regularly.

EE also announced new pay monthly Smart and Essential plans last week, all of which are 5G-enabled.