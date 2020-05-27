EE has a bunch of new pay monthly plans with 5G and reserve data

EE's has announced a slew of new pay monthly plans under its Smart, Essential and Smart SIM names. Data allowances range from 4GB to unlimited and all the plans are now 5G ready, meaning they can

The new plans include Reserve Data, which means you can stay connected at a lower speed. You'd be able to access relatively low-bandwidth apps like Google Maps and WhatsApp, but it wouldn't be enough to stream video.

That would continue until your next month's data update kicks in, but you can opt for a data add on if you'd like full-speed data instead. Customers on EE pay monthly plans can also move unused data to other members of their family if they are on the same account.

As always, Smart Plans also come with a Swappable Benefit which now includes BritBox in addition to BT Sport, Prime Video or a video data pass. Essential Plans get up to six months access to BT Sport, Apple Music, Apple News+, MTV Play and BritBox.

EE also recently announced that it had seen a 45 percent increase in data use for communication services, including WhatsApp, Houseparty, Skype and Teams. Video calls have also predictably risen in popularity, with the number of calls over five minutes doubling. The stats cover the period from February to May.