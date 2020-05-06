EE is offering all customers six months of free Apple News+

EE is offering all of its pay-monthly customers free access to Apple News+ for the next six months.

Worth £9.99 a month (£59.94 over the next six months) all EE Pay Monthly iPhone customers are able to access Apple News+ for free from today.

Apple News+ gives you access to over 150 magazine and newspaper subscriptions through your iPhone or iPad including Grazia, Empire, Esquire, National Geographic, Men's Health and Hello on the magazine side as well as The Times, LA Times and The Wall Street Journal newspapers.

The service is pretty value-packed if you actually have time to read the content, especially if you already subscribe to one of the titles on offer. The Times Digital subscription is £15 per month on its own, for example.

The service now forms part of EE's Entertainment on EE offering that means you can also get half a year's access to Apple Music, BritBox, BT Sport and MTV Play. EE customers who take out a Smart Plan are also able to choose the Amazon Prime Video Swappable benefit if you don't already have Prime from Amazon already.

As the mobile market becomes ever more competitive, networks are constantly looking to improve the extra services they can bundle with their deals.

Apple News+ was launched early last year and rolled out in the UK at the end of September. CNBC reported in November that Apple was struggling to sign up people to the service in contrast to its success with signing subscribers to Apple Music.