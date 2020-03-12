EE keeps up the 5G pace with 21 more locations enabled

EE has pressed ahead with its 5G rollout, bringing the next-gen network tech to limited areas of 21 more locations.

We knew the announcement would be coming soon because the UK's second-largest network had already talked up its target of 70 large towns and cities by the end of March.

Presently, EE has launched 5G in more places than any other network (71), but Three is close in terms of quantity, although as with all the networks, the areas covered in each location are very limited.

The new 5G locations include Bath, Chelmsford, Loughborough and Rochester and like the other networks it is once again targeting rollout in more high footfall places such as Bath's tourist spots, plus London Bridge and Thornton Heath stations.

EE first launched its 5G coverage in May last year. The full list of new locations is: Bath, Birkenhead, Clydebank, Motherwell and Rotherham and switched on its first 5G sites in Bransholme, Bury, Chelmsford, Cheshunt, Clevedon, Dartford, Dinnington, Loughborough, Loughton, North Shields, Rochester, Rugeley, Swadlincote, South Shields, Staines and Waltham Cross.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: "We remain focused on connecting even more towns and cities in 2020 and beyond to keep our customers connected in the busiest places.”

Remember you'll need a 5G device and plan to take advantage of the 5G EE service.