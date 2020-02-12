The 5G revolution is in full swing - more and more locations are getting connected and, crucially, a wider range of handsets is becoming available as time goes on.

Samsung was the first major manufacturer to embrace 5G and make widely-available handsets that allow for the ultra-fast network, and with its latest release, the amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 it's ensured that there's a full range of Samsung smartphones to pick from if you're keen on 5G.

Three of the very best are the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Fold and the new Galaxy S20, but which should you choose? We've got some details on each phone for you below, to help you pick the ideal smartphone for you.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has a very similar design to the other models of the S10, but it's larger, has a couple of extra cameras and of course has that added 5G.

That means that it marries the S10's superb design with massive camera potential, plus the benefits of lightning-fast 5G connections to make it a superb option that's coming down in price over time, too. It might not be the newest phone on the roster, but the S10 5G is a stone-cold classic.

If 5G is on the bleeding edge of connectivity, maybe you want to pair it with the very newest technology on the smartphone block - folding screens. The Samsung Galaxy Fold was the first mainstream folding phone to release, last year, and packed in 5G as standard to make it a powerhouse on the connection side of things.

If you find yourself wanting a bigger screen for videos or even just everyday tasks like checking your inboxes, the massive inner screen of the Galaxy Fold could be perfect. Plus, when you fold it over to put it in your pocket or bag, you still get access to an outer screen for quicker checks and usage. On top of all that, the camera is an absolute beast, putting the Fold at the very top end of the smartphone market.

Of course, the newest kid on the block is no slouch either. The Galaxy S20 5G is a blinder of a phone, iterating on Samsung's recent designs by shrinking the front-facing camera cut-out even further, to the point where it's barely noticeable, and bringing another stunning display to the table.

Its cameras offer the best performance yet, with stunning zoom that'll make you question why you need any other photographic equipment in your life, and 5G really makes it all shine by ensuring super quick connections, downloads and streaming speeds. Plus, if you're a gamer, the raw power of the S20 5G makes it a tank for crunching through gaming sessions without any slowdown or lag.

All three of these phones are great fun to own and use on a day-to-day basis - they're beautifully designed and show the benefits of Samsung's long pedigree in the smartphone world. Exactly which one is right for you is, of course, a personal decision.

If you're budget-conscious and want to save while still enjoying crazy fast 5G fun, the Galaxy S10 5G is the cheapest of the three, and still offers a flagship, premium experience.

On the other hand, if you're more into the frontiers of tech, and want to see what all the fuss is about folding screens, then the Galaxy Fold is about as upmarket as a phone comes at the moment.

Finally, if you want to experience the very latest in Samsung's smartphone innovations, and get fast internet in the bundle, the Galaxy S20 5G is a smart choice. If you order the Galaxy S20+ 5G or S20 Ultra 5G by 8th March you'll also be able to claim a free pair of Samsung’s incredible wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds+, which is a nice incentive.

The good news is that between these three models, there's really no wrong answer. You can order any of these phones, and many more, direct from EE right here.