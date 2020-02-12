The 5 best features of the Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung's made a splash with the announcement of its latest flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S20, with a seriously impressive sheet of specs and a gorgeous design to go with it.

There are a bunch of different models to choose from, including versions that will be able to take full advantage of EE's hyperfast 5G network, so we thought it would be useful to run you through some of the amazing features that Samsung's brought to the Galaxy S20 range.

Samsung knows a thing or two about smartphone cameras, but has outdone itself again with the Galaxy S20. This is the smartphone camera to end all cameras - it packs a 64 megapixel telephoto lens, as well as a yawning 12 megapixel wide-angle lens, setting you up to take pro-level shots in whatever ways you want.

You can use the S20's 30x Space Zoom to get up close to your subject, while 30FPS footage can be shot at stunning 8K resolution to ensure that if video's more your thing you'll be just as blown away. Plus, if you want to shoot video and capture still shots while you do, a tap will land you 33MP stills instantly while you film.

Immediately eye-catching - that's how we'd describe the design of the Galaxy S20. Samsung's edge-to-edge displays keep getting better, and this 6.2-inch Infinity-O display is beautiful in all the right ways, with crisp and clear resolution plus truly deep colours and blacks. Plus, it's a 120Hz display, meaning that every motion is smooth and picture-perfect.

Plus, the punch-out for the front camera is smaller than ever, showing that notches really belong in the past. If you want to take more control over your screen, too, you can - Samsung's letting you customise its colour, sharpness and saturation just the way you like it.

Smartphones are only getting better, but not all of them have moved out of the dark ages when it comes to battery life. Thankfully, that doesn't apply to Samsung. The Galaxy S20’s battery has fully 4000 mAh in capacity, to keep you going.

More impressively, though, it cleverly uses power by directing it away from apps you’re not using. Plus, if one of your friends runs out of juice, they can place their handset back to back with your Galaxy S20 for a lightning-quick boost. Lastly, Super Fast Charging means you spend less time tied to your phone charger and more time out and about doing what you love.

Samsung's jammed as much RAM as some laptops into the Galaxy S20 - 8GB, which means that you can expect buttery-smooth performance regardless of what you're doing. It's particularly reliable for mobile gaming, and the phone's Exynos 990 processor only heightens its power.

Plus you won't be in much danger of running out of storage - the phone comes with 128GB of internal storage but also supports micro SD cards to let you expand it to over a terabyte of capacity. Cloud backups are nice, but so is not having to make them in the first place.

For years now, Samsung's been building on the basic Android experience to ensure that your phone works with and around you to make every experience and interaction a pleasure, and never an annoyance.

The Galaxy S20 comes with One UI 2.0 pre-installed, the very latest version of Samsung's smoothed-out Android 10 experience. That means you'll be greeted by uncluttered screens, super clear icons and blistering quick response times when you take an action. It's all geared towards making your smartphone a pleasure to use.

