EE rolls out 5G to 14 more towns and cities - is yours listed?

EE has announced it has rolled out 5G services to 14 more locations in the UK including Liverpool, Glasgow, Watford and Wolverhampton.

5G has also come to Castlereagh, Guildford, Hamilton, Harlow, Hoddesdon, Huddersfield, Kimberley, Lisburn, Maidstone and Sydenham.

We have to admit, we were wondering when we were going to get some more 5G areas announced - all of the UK networks have promised further rollout in 2019...and there isn't exactly much time left in the year.

EE launched in the summer with 5G coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester, and has expanded 5G on a daily basis. The network has targeted to have 5G connectivity in 45 cities and large towns by the end of the year.

EE also says its 5G network now covers 61 percent of the London area (as a result of RootMetrics testing which puts Vodafone's coverage at 22 percent) while the extended coverage also includes high footfall places, including Bristol Parkway, Cardiff Castle and London’s Carnaby Street and Camden Market.

· London

· Edinburgh

· Birmingham

· Belfast

· Manchester

· Cardiff

· Bristol

· Coventry

· Leicester

· Liverpool

· Glasgow

· Huddersfield

· Ashton-under-Lyne

· Castlereagh

· Chatham

· Clifton

· Dudley

· Gillingham

· Grays

· Guildford

· Hamilton

· Harlow

· Hoddesdon

· Kimberley

· Kingston-upon-Thames

· Lichfield

· Lisburn

· Maidstone

· Milnrow

· Oldham

· Potters Bar

· Rochdale

· Romford

· Salford

· Solihull

· Sutton Coldfield

· Sydenham

· Walsall

· Watford

· West Bromwich

· Wolverhampton