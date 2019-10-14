The Pocket-lint Awards will be taking place in association with EE in the middle of November for the 16th year, celebrating the best devices over the last 12 months across 19 categories.

The categories span games and laptops to cameras and speakers cars and as usual, we are giving you a run down of all the categories and the nominees in each through a series of stories.

So far, we have covered the Best Game, Best Camera, Best Security Camera, Best Speaker and Best Laptop categories, and here we are looking at the leading smartphones in the market through the Best Flagship Phone 2019 category.

The Short List nominees for Best Flagship Phone 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open so you can let us know which one of these great devices you think should win the Best Flagship Phone award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Flagship Phone 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.