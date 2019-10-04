EE is expanding its 5G connectivity map with new locations now switched-on and others coming in the next few weeks.

Travellers going through three London rail stations can now access the service, with Waterloo, Liverpool Street Station and Charing Cross all now covered.

Highbury & Islington, New Cross Gate and Shoreditch High Street Overground stations have also now got 5G.

These have been added to landmarks in other cities, including Birmingham's Brindley Place, Albert Square in Manchester and Cardiff's St David's shopping centre.

"Switching on 5G in more busy places will help to keep our customers connected to the things that matter to them the most," said BT consumer CEO Marc Allera.

Other cities to get access to the 5G service from as soon as next week include Bristol, Leicester and Coventry.

EE is also expanding its coverage in the West Midlands - Solihull, Dudley, Sutton Coldfield, West Bromwich and Lichfield; Greater Manchester -Salford, Oldham, Ashton-under-Lyne, Rochdale and Milnrow; and to outer London suburbs - Kingston-upon-Thames, Grays, Romford, Chatham and Gillingham.

A further seven large cities will get EE 5G coverage before the end of 2019: Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield and Nottingham.

You can find out more about EE's 5G service in our handy guide here: 5G on EE: The phones, the speeds, the prices and everything you need to know.