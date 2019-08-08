The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is now available for pre-order on EE

The Mate 20 X 5G is now available for pre-order from EE. It's available in Emerald Green from £59 a month on a 5G Smart Plan. That'll give you 10GB of data per month.

With Huawei's US trade ban still in place (officially at least) EE had previously stuck to the line that the device was "on pause" in terms of bringing it to EE's 5G network.

That statement, made by EE chief Marc Allera at the network's 5G launch, was not a definite no and we'd always expected the handset to return to EE at some stage.

Firstly Huawei said the handset would definitely come to the UK before the end of July, before it finally launched through Sky Mobile, Three and Carphone Warehouse at the end of last month. We're still expecting it to appear on Vodafone's network as well.

Although Huawei's position in terms of the US trade ban is still rather uncertain, the company is allowed to do business with US firms on non-security-related matters. And so that means that Google will still be able to provide updates for these devices. And that's enough for the networks it seems.

EE's smart plans include swappable benefits, so you can choose from unlimited data for gaming, music or video as well as a free Amazon Prime Video or BT Sport subscription.

