EE's Smart Plans now offer Amazon Prime Video as a swappable benefit

EE has added Amazon Prime Video to its Smart Plans - customisable tariffs with swappable benefits. And, as well as the newly added Prime Video, there's also now a Gamer Data Pass that enables you to play mobile games without eating into your data plan including when you stream on Twitch. Similar data passes for video and music are already available.

The network first introduced its Smart Plans back in May and other existing benefits include the BT Sport App HD (with HDR on 5G plans) and the Roam Further Pass that enables you to use your plan minutes, texts and data allowances in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

You're able to swap benefits whenever you like either online or via the My EE app. All Smart Plan customers have at least one swappable benefit, but you get two if you've shelled out for a 5G plan.

You can also choose to buy any of the extras separately - so the gamer's data pass is £7.99 a month, for example.

As we said in our earlier story, Smart Plans also feature Upgrade Anytime which enables you to upgrade your phone whenever you want and switch across to a new model before the end of your contract.