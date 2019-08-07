  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

EE's Smart Plans now offer Amazon Prime Video as a swappable benefit

|
Pocket-lint EE's Smart Plans now offer Amazon Prime Video as a swappable benefit
Best OnePlus 6T deals in August 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in August 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- Plus there's also now a gamers' data pass

EE has added Amazon Prime Video to its Smart Plans - customisable tariffs with swappable benefits. And, as well as the newly added Prime Video, there's also now a Gamer Data Pass that enables you to play mobile games without eating into your data plan including when you stream on Twitch. Similar data passes for video and music are already available. 

The network first introduced its Smart Plans back in May and other existing benefits include the BT Sport App HD (with HDR on 5G plans) and the Roam Further Pass that enables you to use your plan minutes, texts and data allowances in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

You're able to swap benefits whenever you like either online or via the My EE app. All Smart Plan customers have at least one swappable benefit, but you get two if you've shelled out for a 5G plan.

EEs Smart Plans now include Amazon Prime Video image 2

You can also choose to buy any of the extras separately - so the gamer's data pass is £7.99 a month, for example. 

As we said in our earlier story, Smart Plans also feature Upgrade Anytime which enables you to upgrade your phone whenever you want and switch across to a new model before the end of your contract. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Amazon Phones EE
PopularIn Phones
iPhone 11 release date revealed through Apple partner slip
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event today: How to watch it and what to expect
Apple iPhone 2019: Release date, features, news and rumours for the iPhone XI
Last-minute Note 10 leak: Press materials emerge confirming key features
The Pocket-lint guide to smartphone etiquette