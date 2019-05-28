With EE the first network to launch 5G in the UK, the carrier is going large with a live gig from grime artist Stormzy.

The gig will be on 29 May 2019 at a secret London location - but there are ways you could be there in person, stream it in VR, or livestream via YouTube. Here are all the details.

Stormzy will take to the stage at 21:30, BST (GMT+1), at a secret London location. If you're tuning in from other countries via the YouTube live stream, here are the equivalent times:

21:30 UK (BST, GMT+1)

22:30 Europe (CEST, CET+1)

16:30 Eastern Time (ET)

13:30 Pacific Time (PT)

Either you've already got a pair of tickets from EE's ballot, or you're all out of luck (unless there's a friend who hasn't invited their bestie yet).

It was possible to obtain free tickets from EE's competition page until midnight Sunday 26 May.

The best way to watch is via YouTube. EE will be livestreaming the event on its channel in a first of its kind, via the 5G network.

There's no direct video link just yet, but EE promises the gig will be shown at youtube.com/ee.