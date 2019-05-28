  1. Home
How to watch Stormzy live gig on 29 May, as part of EE's 5G UK launch

With EE the first network to launch 5G in the UK, the carrier is going large with a live gig from grime artist Stormzy.

The gig will be on 29 May 2019 at a secret London location - but there are ways you could be there in person, stream it in VR, or livestream via YouTube. Here are all the details.

When and where is the Stormzy 5G EE gig?

Stormzy will take to the stage at 21:30, BST (GMT+1), at a secret London location. If you're tuning in from other countries via the YouTube live stream, here are the equivalent times:

  • 21:30 UK (BST, GMT+1)
  • 22:30 Europe (CEST, CET+1)
  • 16:30 Eastern Time (ET)
  • 13:30 Pacific Time (PT)

Can I go to the Stormzy event?

Either you've already got a pair of tickets from EE's ballot, or you're all out of luck (unless there's a friend who hasn't invited their bestie yet).

It was possible to obtain free tickets from EE's competition page until midnight Sunday 26 May.

Can I livestream Stormzy's 5G performance?

The best way to watch is via YouTube. EE will be livestreaming the event on its channel in a first of its kind, via the 5G network.

There's no direct video link just yet, but EE promises the gig will be shown at youtube.com/ee.

