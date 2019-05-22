EE has revealed some its pricing for its forthcoming 5G service. And, like the upgrade from 3G to 4G several years ago, you will have to pay a premium for faster speeds, lower latency and a more stable connection.

EE 5G will launch on 30 May and a SIM-only plan will start at £32 per month for 20GB data. An equivalent SIM-only plan on 4G will cost from £20 per month on a 24-month contract (it's a little more if you opt for a 12-month or monthly rolling contract instead).

That effectively means you will have to pay up to £12 per month extra for 5G.

However, it does come with some extra benefits other than technical enhancements. EE is offering up to three swappable benefits as part of its new "Smart Plan".

Several passes - worth up to £15 each - can be chosen to be added to the plan at no extra cost.

You can add a video data pass, which makes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MTV Play, BT Sport and TV Player exempt from your data limits. The same is true for music and gamer data passes, with access to services, such as Apple Music, Deezer, Pokemon Go and Twitch, also available without using any of your data allowance.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite access is available as part of the gamers package too, which is an EE launch exclusive.

There is also a roaming pass allows you to use your EE phone plan in regions around the world without extra charges, such as the US and Australia. And a final benefit is unrestricted access to HD HDR video through the BT Sport App (with 4K HDR to launch later this year).

Two of those passes or benefits can be chosen as part of most monthly payment plans. Those on 120GB plans get to choose three of them.

EE is also offering handset plans as part of its 5G launch, which will most likely be more popular than SIM-only to begin with as you need a 5G phone to get the most from the new technology. They start at £54 per month for 10GB and above. EE claims that this will represent just a £5 increase over equivalent 4G handset plans.