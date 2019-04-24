  1. Home
The Oppo Reno 5G is the latest phone coming to EE's 5G network at launch

- But when will EE's 5G network actually launch?

As we suspected, the Oppo Reno 5G is coming to EE’s 5G network when it launches in the UK. EE is still saying "summer" for the launch. 

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered phone was first announced at an event two weeks ago where we got hands on with it and saw a live 5G network test running on Swisscom’s newly-launched 5G network in Zurich.

Oppo also demonstrated gaming on 5G as well as a speed test – the first ‘real-world’ 5G test we’ve seen – at which Pocket-lint’s Cam Bunton achieved speeds of around 1.3 to 1.5Gbps.

At that event Swisscom claimed maximum download speed of 1.86Gbps, however this is likely to be way above what you can expect to experience on the street, especially at first.

The EE announcement is part of what Oppo is calling its 5G Landing Project announced at Mobile World Congress. It’s a partnership between five carrier partners of Oppo’s - Swisscom, EE, SingTel, Telstra and Optus, the idea being that they can work together to share knowledge and so enabling them to launch the first 5G networks this year (naturally, with Oppo phones).

We’re still expecting EE to be the first UK 5G network to launch, but details remain sketchy. Could it be that the network will perform more than just another 5G test at the Glastonbury Festival in June and use its presence at the festival to launch 5G in the UK?

