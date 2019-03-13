Awesome EE deal offers six months free Amazon Prime Video or MTV Play

EE has rolled yet another promotion, and this time, it's not just new customers that get to sign up for it. From today, EE pay monthly customers can get six months of Amazon Prime Video and MTV Play for free.

Whether you're signing up to a new monthly EE plan, or you have an existing one, you can take advantage of this deal, which comes in addition to pre-existing offers of free Apple Music and BT Sport.

What's more, with EE's Video Data Pass, any video you stream using these two video apps will not be counted against your overall data allowance, so it won't cost you any extra data either. At least not for the six months that it's free.

Signing up is simple too. Simply send a message saying "MTV" or "Prime Video" to 150, wait for a reply and then follow the instructions in the URL that's sent to you.

Of course, there are some caveats worth mentioning. As usual, once your free six month subscription period is up, you pay monthly for both MTV Play and/or Prime Video. For MTV Play, that's £3.99 per month, and for Prime Video that's £5.99 per month.

As for the aforementioned EE Video Data Pass, that's a rolling monthly add-on that you're not committed to. If you decide to keep it, and ensure no video over 4G comes off your allowance, you can sign up for £8.99 per month and cancel whenever you like.