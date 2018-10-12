Five Reasons to buy iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from EE

The latest phones from Apple are the company's best yet. The slick iPhone XS is a more powerful successor to last year's gorgeous iPhone X, and if you're the kind of person who likes a super-sized phone, the iPhone XS Max is about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus but it's an all-screen machine.

Both are available on EE and here are five great reasons to choose EE over the other networks.

EE is unique among the UK networks in supporting Dual SIM. This means that you can have two numbers on your phone at the same time. This works well if you want to have a work number and a private line in one phone, for instance.

There's still only one SIM card slot but the second number works on an electronic, or eSIM. The iPhone XS and XS Max know which number a contact is calling you on and remembers to call them back from the same number.

If your smartphone supports WiFi Calling - and iPhone XS and XS Max both do - then with an EE pay monthly plan, you can call and text from more places. Wherever there's a WiFi connection, in fact, you can call or text. Even if you're in a basement where the network signal doesn't reach. If you have poor reception in your home, for instance, but you have WiFi, then you can make crystal-clear calls over WiFi: this is a great solution.

WiFi calling is in addition to 4G calling where you can make calls on the 4G network and still use data at the same time. Handy for using Apple Maps while you're on a hands-free call.

Last year, EE was the only network to support the Apple Watch Series 3. That's still available, but now the gorgeous Series 4 with its 30 per cent larger display is on offer, too. Both work seamlessly with your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. This means that if you go running you can leave your phone at home and still make calls, send texts and more because you're directly connected to the EE network from your wrist. Since the Watch has GPS built in as well, it'll keep an exact record of the energy you expended on your run.

Not all 4G networks offer the same speeds. EE started with 4G speeds of 50 Megabits per second (or Mbps), which is much faster than many home broadband networks, and these days its speeds are much faster - up to a remarkable 400Mbps. This peak speed means you’ll always get the speed and capacity you’ll need for using the most data-hungry applications, such as streaming high-quality video, for instance, or downloading a movie in a matter of seconds. When you have a powerful, responsive phone like the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, you'll be teaming a fast phone with a super-fast network.

According to testing from OpenSignal, EE customers get connected to 4G more of the time than other operators. And EE has won the RootMetrics award for being the UK's best network five years in a row – based on data, calls and reliability. The company has recently been switching on more than 3,000 sites with low-frequency spectrum - which means that indoor signal is improving all the time.