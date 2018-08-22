EE has announced a same-day smartphone delivery and setup service.

Unsurprisingly it's only available initially inside the M25 but no doubt it will extend to other areas in due course.

The service is available on a range of flagship phones initially and only when you order from the EE online store - you just need to select the superfast delivery option in the checkout. The service is free.

You'll then be offered appointment times so you can select the one that suits you - potentially as soon as two hours later. The latest you can book the service is 5pm as the latest appointment time is 7pm.

The service will also be handy for those who find it difficult to set up new devices (not you, we're sure) as the delivery person will help with problems such as transferring contacts and apps - just as if you visited a phone store.

Also yesterday, EE announced it is the first phone network to partner with Action on Hearing Loss to provide the best support for deaf customers.

EE has worked to improve its services for deaf people and has a dedicated team for disability help. Data packs are also available through Action on Hearing Loss along with other accessibility features and devices.