EE has refined its mobile Wi-Fi devices and introduced new data plans to give you the best speeds when out and about.

The two new devices - a 4GEE WiFi and 4GEE WiFi Mini - replace existing models and are smaller and lighter than the previous versions. The larger of the two is also Cat 12-enabled, so capable of speeds up to 600Mbps if the network supports them in the area of use.

The 4GEE WiFi Mini is Cat 7-enabled, so capable of speeds up to 300Mbps.

Both devices can each be connected to up to 20 devices simultaneously. The 4GEE WiFi has a 4,300mAh battery for up to 15 hours of use between charges. The 4GEE WiFi Mini has a 2,150mAh battery capable of lasting up to eight hours.

1/4 EE

4GEE WIFI MINI

To accompany the new devices, EE has also refreshed its data plans.

You can sign up to a 30-day plan, allowing you to cancel at any time, with Essential plans offering up to 15GB of data for £25. That will provide speeds of up to 60Mbps.

Max plans offer EE's fastest speeds and start at £32 for 30GB of data.

The upfront cost of the 4GEE WiFi on a 30-day plan is £80. The 4GEE WiFi Mini costs £40.

If you opt for a 24-month plan, the monthly data costs are reduced along with the upfront costs. Indeed, you can get either the 4GEE WiFi or 4GEE WiFi Mini for nothing when opting for a plan from Essential 15GB and up.