EE is looking for customers to test the UK’s first 5G trial in Tech City

EE plans to switch on a 5G trial network in the Tech City area in October.

In other words, one of the the UK’s largest mobile operators will be able to connect its customers to 5G for the first time. The company's initial trial will include 10 sites - five small businesses and five homes - in London's Tech City. Those customers will be able to connect to 5G to test the technology, but they'll use "prototype 5G broadband devices", as you need a 5G-compatible device in order to truly try 5G speeds.

Interestingly, EE said it will use social media channels to find these "first ever 5G trialists" in the UK. The company aims to be the first UK operator to launch 5G, which will be built on top of its 4G network. So, over the coming weeks, EE will start the search for those potential five small businesses and five homes in the area to have the chance to trial the connectivity. You can follow EE on these channels:

Areas in Tech City eligible to receive the 5G switch-ons include City Road, Old Street, Hoxton Square, and Chiswell Street. So, if you live in those locations and want to test 5G, be sure to contact EE on social media. In a press release, EE said its live trial is "a big step forward in making the benefits of 5G a reality for our customers, and in making sure that the UK is at the front of the pack for 5G technology."