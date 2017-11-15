The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 in pictures

This year's EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards was the best yet, and here are the pictures to prove it. Announced during a lush ceremony at Church House, Westminster, with support from sponsors EE, Honor, Sky News Swipe and MSN, those rewarded represent the best products of 2017.

It was our 14th annual Gadget Awards and Pocket-lint founder Stuart Miles hosted the proceedings, joined by wonderful BBC Radio presenter Lucy McNamara. They guided us through the 20 categories, covering a wide array of genres, from Best Car to Best Smartphone, culminating in the overall Product of the Year.

Nintendo was one of the biggest winners this year, walking away with Best Game, Best Games/VR Device and the aforementioned Product of the Year for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the Nintendo Switch respectively. Apple also picked up a trio of awards, notably Best Smartwatch, Best Tablet and the newly created EE Superfast Award for the W1 Chip found inside AirPods and Beats headphones.

During the partying, eating and industry chin-wagging there was a building challenge too, with guests battling each other to make the best, most innovative creation out of Lego sets on each table. Yep, our awards are always a little different to the norm.

But it really all boiled down to the main Gadget Awards themselves and jubilant winners celebrated alongside noble runners-up. We all laughed, cried, likely drank way too much, and saw out another fantastic evening of awards with the best in the business.

Here then are the pictures taken on the night, so enjoy the gallery above. You can also check out this year's winners in full.