"UK's fastest 4G Wi-Fi device" now available exclusively from EE

EE has announced that it has the UK exclusive for the Netgear Nighthawk M1 and calls it the country's "fastest 4G Wi-Fi device".

It is available now, both online and in EE stores, and is capable of superfast speeds thanks to Cat 16 specification.

Considering 4G demos in Wales reached speeds up to 429Mbps, achieved using a Cat 16 smartphone, the new device has great potential.

EE has so far launched the infrastructure necessary to provide such connectivity in London's Tech City and Cardiff, where the tests were carried out. It plans to rollout the improved network across Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh next.

Up to 20 different devices can be connected to the Netgear Nighthawk M1 and it has a microSD card slot and USB port to turn it into a media hub, to stream movies and TV shows.

It has a huge 5,040mAh battery inside and can even be used to charge other mobile devices through the USB socket.

The device is available for £149.99 up-front, with 30GB of data on a 30-day plan at £30 a month. You can also get one for £99.99 up-front and £29 a month on a 24-month 4GEE Max plan.