  EE supports a new 'Enhanced HD Voice' feature, starting with iPhone 8

EE has announced it supports "the next generation of voice service".

So, you've probably heard of HD Voice before. If not, it's also called Voice over LTE (VoLTE). And it is designed to enhance phone conversations so that people sound more natural and come through loud and clear. We won't bore you with the technical details, but in a nut shell, you can thank 4G frequencies for the improved calls. Now, apparently, there is an upgrade, in the form of Enhanced Voice Services.

Also dubbed Enhanced HD Voice, the upgrade is described as "enabling the highest quality mobile phone calls ever on the latest smartphones". Carrier EE said it is the first operator in the UK to support the technology. It will improve sound quality of phone calls beyond standard voice and even beyond HD Voice, and it will increase the reliability of voice calls across EE’s 4G network, EE said in a statement.

Enhanced HD Voice will be supported on newer smartphones when using either 4G or Wi-Fi Calling, and when making calls to Enhanced HD Voice users. For now, however, it only works on Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones.

More smartphones will get the feature in "the coming months".