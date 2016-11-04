EE announces refreshed range of SIM-only tariffs

EE has unveiled a new range of 12 month SIM-only tariffs for anyone who buys a SIM-free phone and wants to take advantage of its fast 4G speeds and extensive network coverage.

The plans are split into three tiers: 4GEE Essential, 4GEE and 4GEE Max. 4GEE Essential plans are for those who perhaps don't use their phone too much and start at £9.99/month for 250 minutes, 250MB data and unlimited texts. The Essential plan SIMs are locked to a 20Mbps 4G data transfer limit. There are three Essential plans in total:

250 mins, 250MB data, unltd texts - £9.99/month

500 mins, 500MB data, unltd texts - £12.99/month

1000 mins, 1GB data, unltd texts - £14.99/month

If you use your phone a lot though, you'll be more interested in the 4GEE and 4GEE Max plans. 4GEE plans start at £17.99/month and go up to £34.99/month. 4GEE plans get a speed increase to 60Mbps and all come with unlimited minutes, texts and 500MB of data to use when roaming in the EU. The 4GEE plans are as follows:

Unltd mins, unltd texts, 2GB data, 500MB EU data - £17.99/month

Untld mins, unltd texts, 5GB data, 500MB EU data - £21.99/month

Unltd mins, unltd texts, 8GB data, 500MB EU data - £25.99/month

Untld mins, unltd texts, 20GB data, 500MB EU data - £34.99/month

4GEE max plans meanwhile come with extra features such as EE's fastest 4G speeds in compatible areas, and EU Roam Like Home, which lets you use your tariff as normal when travelling in the EU. All plans also get inclusive access to the BT Sport app.

4GEE Max plans are as follows:

Unltd mins, unltd texts, 2GB data - £19.99/month

Unltd mins, unltd texts, 4GB data - £22.99/month

Unltd mins, unltd texts, 7GB data - £26.99/month

Unltd mins, unltd texts, 12GB data - £30.99/month

Unltd mins, unltd texts, 30GB data - £39.99/month

EE has also revealed a new range of 4GEE and 4GEE Max SIM plans for tablets, with difference monthly prices depending on the tablet you have. 10GB of data for the iPad Pro 9.7-inch for example costs between £50.50 and £53 depending on the 4G speed you want. For more information on the new 4GEE tablet SIM-only plans, you can visit EE's website.