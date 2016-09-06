  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

EE starts Cat 9 rollout, achieves 360Mbps download speeds on an HTC 10

|
EE EE starts Cat 9 rollout, achieves 360Mbps download speeds on an HTC 10
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

- Starts at Wembley Stadium

- Will hit London, Birmingham and Manchester this year

- Capable of up to 450Mbps speeds

EE has announced its intention to roll out network compatibility for Cat 9 devices to cities in the UK this year, with the first venue to get the service being the EE-sponsored Wembley Stadium in London.

The company has promised that central London, and sites in Birmingham and Manchester will get the superfast connectivity for supported handsets before 2016 draws to a close.

Cat 9 handsets, such as the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge and Galaxy Note 7 (when it finally arrives), are capable of download speeds of up to 450Mbps.

EE has tested its new service in the real world with a HTC 10 and claims to have achieved 360Mbps. That's considerably faster than any home broadband service is currently capable of.

Cat 9 phones will work on other networks, but they require much more bandwidth than many services are capable of.

BT-owned EE will offer 55MHz of bandwidth in supported areas, available across its 2600MHz and 1800MHz spectrum. Its 4G+ service already uses two blocks of spectrum to achieve high speeds in 150 towns and cities across the UK, the further roll out will add a third block for Cat 9 handsets to utilise.

EE is also continuing its roll out of 4G services to remote areas in the UK. It now covers more than two thirds of the country's landmass and will cover 95 per cent of the country by 2020.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments