EE starts Cat 9 rollout, achieves 360Mbps download speeds on an HTC 10

EE has announced its intention to roll out network compatibility for Cat 9 devices to cities in the UK this year, with the first venue to get the service being the EE-sponsored Wembley Stadium in London.

The company has promised that central London, and sites in Birmingham and Manchester will get the superfast connectivity for supported handsets before 2016 draws to a close.

Cat 9 handsets, such as the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge and Galaxy Note 7 (when it finally arrives), are capable of download speeds of up to 450Mbps.

EE has tested its new service in the real world with a HTC 10 and claims to have achieved 360Mbps. That's considerably faster than any home broadband service is currently capable of.

Cat 9 phones will work on other networks, but they require much more bandwidth than many services are capable of.

BT-owned EE will offer 55MHz of bandwidth in supported areas, available across its 2600MHz and 1800MHz spectrum. Its 4G+ service already uses two blocks of spectrum to achieve high speeds in 150 towns and cities across the UK, the further roll out will add a third block for Cat 9 handsets to utilise.

EE is also continuing its roll out of 4G services to remote areas in the UK. It now covers more than two thirds of the country's landmass and will cover 95 per cent of the country by 2020.