EE's free 6-month Apple Music subscription will save you Bacon, give you access to Britney, bitch

EE will be offering a 6-month free subscription to Apple Music to all new and upgrading monthly customers, from 1 September.

The pairing with the Apple music service is the first of its kind for a UK network, and the latest in a number of incentives offered by EE to convince you that it is the network of choice.

EE has 16 million 4G customers on its books and a large proportion of network data is used for video and music streaming, with the company reporting a 41 per cent increase in streaming over the past 3 years.

Importantly, this announcement makes Apple Music available to both Apple and Android users through the app, as well as on other devices, such as your laptop. You'll be able to access Beats 1 and Apple's DJs as well as the rest of the service's features.

The subscription is managed by EE, and at the end of the 6-month free period, you'll have the £9.99 monthly subscription added to your phone bill.

The new deal is being backed with a major advertising campaign, starring Kevin Bacon and Britney Spears - whose album Glory launches exclusively on Apple Music. Check out the comedy advert below.