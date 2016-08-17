  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  EE phone news

EE's new pay monthly handset plans include one for roaming abroad

EE has launched a three-tier handset plan pricing structure, with the purpose of offering customers more choice and flexibility, it said.

The three tiers include the 4GEE Essentials handset plan, the 4GEE handset plan, and the new 4GEE Max handset plan, with the latter plan featuring a ‘roam like home’ perk, which means you'll get 500MB of data a month for use abroad in the European Union, as well as access to the BT Sport app for the length of the plan. Keep in mind these are 24-month, entry-level handset plans.

The pay monthly handset plans offer access to 4G speeds of up to 20Mbps for as little as £16.99. They come with unlimited UK minutes and texts and set data allowances, which you can cap in order to never run up a bill. You can visit EE's site to see a list of handsets available with each of the plans. Some devices have no no up-front cost and let you place Wi-Fi calls and 4G calls across the UK. 

We especially like that EE finally has a tariff that includes roaming, as it's especially handy for those of you who like to travel.

That said, if you plan to play Pokemon Go while abroad, check out Pocket-lint's piece on how to avoid bill shock

