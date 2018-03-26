Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal

Over the past few years, SIM-only contracts have seen something of a resurgence in the consumer market. There are at least two reasons for this. Firstly, carriers (or networks) don't make much money on selling phones, and so they can make practically pure profit from selling you a SIM-only contract.

Secondly, consumers have watched as regular contract tariffs monthly costs have grown from around £35 per month to almost £50 per month. SIM-only then, is much more affordable than a conventional phone+line contract.

SIM-only can often be the best way to get great value for money, especially if you already have a phone, or if you'd rather buy your unlocked phones direct from manufacturers.

Here, we will round up the best available SIM only deals available right now.

Virgin Media have an excellent offer right now which offers you 4GB data, 2500 minutes (unlimited Virgin mobile to Virgin mobile) calls and unlimited texts for only £8 a month. See this deal here.

20GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts with EE a month with 100GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes and comes with a massive £100 Argos e-gift card. See this deal here.

Three via Argos are offering 30GB data with unlimited texts and minutes on Three for only £20.00 which is currently the best data deal right now. This also comes with a £50 Argos gift voucher. See this deal here.

£17.00 a month for 10GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

£22.00 a month for 20GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. EU roaming included in 48 countries. Read more about this offer here.

£26.00 a month for 12 months which includes 25GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You can use your data text and minutes in the EU without incurring further charges. You also get access to the BT Sport app for 3 months. Read more about this offer here.

£10 a month for 4GB data on a 12 month contract, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

£15 a month for 12 months which includes 12GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. See this deal here.

£35.00 a month on a 30 day rolling contract which includes unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts. You can use your Three mobile sim in over 60 countries. Three boast a 97% UK coverage. Read more about this offer here.

£20.00 a month for 12 months which includes 30GB data, unlimited minutes and texts. See this deal here.

BT currently have a sim only offer for £7 (£12 if you have BT broadband) a month which includes 500MB data, unlimited minutes and texts and unlimited BT Wi-Fi. There is also a promotion currently where you will get a £30 BT gift card. Read more about this offer here.

BT also have a sim only offer for £12 a month (£17 if you don't have BT broadband) which includes 5GB data, unlimited minutes and texts and unlimited BT Wi-Fi. You also get a £40 gift card with this offer. Read more about it here.

20GB data (extra 5GB data for January sales) with unlimited minutes, texts and minutes for £20 a month (£25.00 if you don't have BT broadband). You also get a £90 gift card. See this deal here.

25GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited tests is now only £25 on O2. You also get daily benefits with O2 priority and free O2 Wi-Fi. Right now you can also get a free discount cinema pass. See this deal here.

You can get 5GB with O2 and unlimited texts and minutes for only £15.00 saving you £9.00. This offer ends soon so be quick to take advantage of this offer. See this deal here.

10GB data with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for only £17.00. See this deal here.

Limited time offer: £17 (was £28 a month) a month on a 12 month plan with 8GB data a month, unlimited texts and calls. See this offer here.

£20 a month for 12 months which includes 20GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You have a choice of either Spotify Premium, NOWTV or Sky Sports mobile for 12 months. Vodafone global roaming in 110 countries is also included. Read more about this offer here.

£13.50 a month for 12 months which includes 5GB data, unlimited texts and 500 MINUTES. You also get the same benefits as the above deal. Read more about this deal here.

£9 a month for 12 months which includes 4GB data, 1500 minutes and unlimited texts. See this deal here.

£13 a month for 12 month which includes 9GB data, 2500 minutes and unlimited texts. If you have Virgin Media broadband or TV, you'll also be able to get unlimited minutes to other Virgin mobiles. Read more about this offer here.

£25 a month for 12 months which includes 20GB data, unlimited texts and 5000 minutes. Read more about this offer here.

£16.50 a month for 12 months which includes 12GB data, 3000 minutes and 5000 texts. Tesco use the O2 network to run their service. Read more about this offer here.

£19.50 a month for 12 months which includes 20GB data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts. See this deal here.

£12.50 a month on a 30 day rolling contract which includes 6GB data, 1500 minutes and 5000 texts. Read more about this offer here.

Exclusive online offer: 3.5GB data on a 30 day rolling contract, 2000 minutes, unlimited texts for only £8.00 a month. PlusNet use the EE network so expect fast 4G speeds. See this offer here.

£15 a month on a 30 day rolling contract, 4GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. Read more about this offer here.

£7.50 a month on a 30 day rolling contract, 1GB data, 1000 minutes and unlimited texts. Read more about this offer here.

£5.00 a month on a 30 day contract which includes 500MB data, 250 minutes and 500 texts. Read more about this offer here.

£9.99 for 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB 4G data. TPO use Three's network which has a 97% coverage of the UK. Read more about this deal here.

£16.99 for 2500 minutes, unlimited texts and 6GB data. See this deal here.

£7.00 a month with 2.5GB 4G data, 500 minutes, 5000 texts on a monthly rolling contract. You can use your ID Mobile sim in 50 countries and uses the Three network. Read more about this offer here.

Here you can compare all the best SIM only deals available right now. You can use the sliders and menus to choose the best deal that suits your needs.

Each network provides their own benefits when you take out a contract with them. You can now roam in Europe using your data with all of the major network providers.

On most EE contracts you will benefit from free 6-months Apple music for your iOS or Android device. EE boasts speeds of up to 60Mbps and on some contracts, you will get BT Sports for a specified time.

O2 offer free screen replacements with any contract that has over 30GB of data. On some contracts, you're also able to upgrade 12 months early. O2 also has priority where you can get access to early tickets and the benefit of O2 Wi-Fi.

Vodafone allows you to roam using your data in 110 countries and they also offer you 10GB extra data for free on some contracts. You also get access to O2 Vodafone Entertainment.

Below you'll find links to the four coverage checkers you need. Why four? Because any other network is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), which means they don't have their own masts and signal, they use the networks provided by Vodafone, EE or O2. GiffGaff and Tesco mobile, for instance, uses O2's network, while BT Mobile uses EE's.

Or, if you'd rather go independent, you can try Ofcom's mobile signal checker.